Sturgeon Bay Mayor Says Citizen Input Key to Road Repair Funding

Sturgeon Bay Mayor Thad Birmingham is calling on residents to provide guidance on how best to meet the challenge of street repairs in the city. Recently, the city council has been considering the idea of accelerating street upgrades by providing needed repairs much quicker than the current average of close to 60 years. One of the ideas being floated is a “wheel tax” or fee on vehicles registered in the city. However, Mayor Birmingham says the fee is not the only option. He talks about another idea…

The mayor says, ultimately, the course of action that will be taken will be based on citizen input…