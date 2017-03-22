Sturgeon Bay Looking for Citizen Committee Members to Consider Road Funding

Sturgeon Bay Mayor Thad Birmingham wants to find the most equitable funding solution to meet the need of expanded street repairs in the city. Recently, the city council has been talking about the possibility of creating a “wheel tax” to provide funding that would bankroll street upgrades closer to the desired goal of doing the work every 30 years, rather that the current average of 60 years. Mayor Birmingham says after the idea of imposing an additional fee on city drivers was floated, council-members received feedback asking for more options to be considered. He says Alderman David Ward volunteered to be co-chairman of a committee looking into funding sources…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N348.mp3

Mayor Birmingham says those interested in serving on the committee should contact city hall…