Sturgeon Bay Hotel Developer Calling for Mediation Meeting

Posted on February 16, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

The developer of a westside Sturgeon Bay hotel is calling on the city and the Friends of the Public Waterfront to take part in a mediation meeting related to the hotel moderated by State Representative Joel Kitchens. Sawyer Hotel Development owner Bob Papke says such a meeting will be beneficial for everyone involved…


Papke says time is of the essence if the project is to move forward this year…


Papke says it’s time to began a substantive dialogue on the matter…


Papke says he will make himself available to work with the stakeholders in any reasonable way.

