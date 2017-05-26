Sturgeon Bay Fine Art Fair This Weekend

Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay will be home for the 2017 Fine Art Fair this weekend. The popular recreational area is expected to be abuzz with activity Saturday and Sunday as more than 100 fine artists display and sell their original pieces of art in forms ranging from paintings to sculpture to jewelry to photography. Paige Funkhauser of the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center says you can cast a ballot for a favorite artist in the “People’s Choice Award”. Paige also talks about a new event that allows participants to take home the city’s namesake, a sturgeon…

The visitor center’s Executive Director, Pam Seiler, says raffle tickets and other items will be sold during the two-day Fine Art Fair. Seiler says the proceeds will be put to good use…

The 19th annual Sturgeon Bay Fine Art Fair also boasts great food and beverages, kids activities, and the 50-foot mural. Admission is free.

For more information on the Sturgeon Bay Fine Art Fair check www.sturgeonbay.net/events/special-events/fine-art-fair