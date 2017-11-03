Sturgeon Bay Considers Demolition Bids for Old Grain Elevator

The City of Sturgeon Bay has a good idea how much it will cost to tear down the old grain elevator on the city’s west side waterfront. The 116 year old structure is under a demolition order issued by Fire Chief Tim Dietman who says the building is structurally unsound and, as such, a danger to other buildings, persons or property. The order, served on October 18th, gave the city 30 days to raze the granary building. Meanwhile, bids received this week by the city’s engineering department indicate the costs for taking down the structure range from just under $54,000 to a little more than $84,000. A recommendation to the city council calls for the job to be awarded to Peter’s Concrete of Green Bay at an estimated cost of $53,870.75. the Sturgeon Bay City Council is expected to meet in closed session Tuesday afternoon, prior to its regular meeting, to discuss the fire chief’s demolition order and a request for a public hearing on the matter. The bids for razing the structure are part of the regular agenda.