Sturgeon Bay Considers Allowing Dogs in Parks

Dog-owners in Sturgeon Bay got one step closer to being able to take the family pet to city parks during the meeting of the Sturgeon Bay Common Council Tuesday. The council, on a five to two vote, approved the first reading of a resolution that changes the current ordinance regulating and licensing animals. Municipal Services Director Bob Bordeau said the city has been wrestling with the matter of parks and dogs for about ten years and the latest recommendation came from the committee level…

Alderman Rick Wiesner explained why he couldn’t support the resolution as presented…