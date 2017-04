The Sturgeon Bay City Council will have two new members as a result of balloting in Tuesday’s spring election. Here are the results:

District 1

(I)Kelly Catarozoli – 147

Dan Wiegand – 75

District 3

(I)David Ward – 239

Martha Scully-Beller – 147

District 5

Write In – 195*

Brian Peterson – 142

Judy Dobbins – 15

District 7

Laurel Hauser – 230

Joe McMahon – 193

*Barbara Allmann ran as a Write in Candidate in District 5. Write in Results still need to be totaled.