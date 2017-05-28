Sheriff’s Quarterly Conference Held in Door County

The law enforcement presence in Door County last week grew by several dozen and those responsible for the increase are proud of the state of affairs. Sheriffs from across the State of Wisconsin attended one of their quarterly conferences, Tuesday through Thursday, at the Landmark Resort near Egg Harbor. Door County Sheriff Steve Delarwelle, who hosted the event, says it was an unqualified success…

Delarwelle says the county allocated $1,500 dollars to be used to promote the conference and the money helped provide the Door County experience for the sheriff’s wives…