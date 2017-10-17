Sheriff’s Department Releases Names in Sister Bay Drowning

The Door County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the 24-year old woman who died Saturday evening when the vehicle she was in plunged into the Bay of Green Bay near the Sister Bay marina. Chief Deputy Pat McCarty indicates that Victoria Burger of Sobieski was the victim of an apparent drowning. Burger, and another woman, 24-year old Jennifer Drewski of De Pere, were in the car when it went into the water near the boat launch shortly before 10PM. When Drewski was pulled from the water, she told the emergency crew that Burger was still in the car. A diver was able to bring the victim to shore, but she was pronounced dead at Door County Medical Center. Chief Deputy McCarty notes that the investigation is ongoing and the department is following up on new leads.