Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which will be in effect until 10PM Sunday, for the counties of Door, Oconto and Marinette.

Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are possible late this afternoon and this evening, primarily until 10PM. Although severe storms are possible across the entire area, the greatest risk will be in north-central and far northeast Wisconsin.

Initial development is most likely to occur in north-central Wisconsin, with the storms tracking southeast. Some of these storms could be severe and produce hail over 1 inch in diameter

and wind gusts over 60mph. Heavy downpours are also likely with the storms.