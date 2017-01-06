Sevastopol to Include Staff, Parents & Community In Superintendent Search

Residents representing a cross-section of the Sevastopol School District should be asked to sit on a major committee looking into the selection of a new superintendent. That’s the consensus of the board of education following discussion on the matter at a special meeting of the board held Thursday at the school in Institute. School Board President Sue Todey says each board-member was able to add their input on the basic makeup of the committee. The board indicated that membership should include its members, the principals, staff representatives, parents and community members.

The information is expected to be relayed to Jeff Dickert of Cesa-7 which has been working with the district in its effort to find a replacement for Interim Superintendent Steve Cromell who is retiring. The goal is to have a new district administrator in place by July.