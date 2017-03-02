Sevastopol Superintendent Interviews Next Week

The Sevastopol Board of Education has set aside three days next week for interviews with candidates for the soon to be open superintendent’s position. Interim Superintendent Steve Cromell is retiring at the end of the current school year. Closed door meetings have been set for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the multi-purpose room at the school in Institute. On February 18th, a 19-person committee met with five candidates for the initial round of interviews. The list of names was shortened to three would-be superintendents who will meet the committee next week. The Sevastopol School District has been working with Jeff Dickert of Cesa-7 to prepare a list of candidates for the district administrator job. A total of 26 individuals expressed interest in the position. Based on the results of community/staff surveys, the number was whittled to five candidates and now three are competing to be Sevastopol Superintendent.