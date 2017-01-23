Sevastopol Offering Community Survey for Superintendent Search

The Sevastopol Board of Education is working in cooperation with Cesa 7 as part of the school district’s effort to hire a new superintendent to lead the district beginning this summer. The school board is seeking feedback from community members regarding the next superintendent. District members are invited to take a few minutes to fill out an e-survey on this link www.surveymonkey.com/r/ssdcommunity. If you do not have access to a computer, you may fill out a paper copy that can be picked up at the Sevastopol School District office.