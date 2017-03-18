Sevastopol Hires New Superintendent

The Sevastopol Board of Education approved the hiring of Kyle Luedtke as their new Superintendent at this week’s meeting. He comes to Sevastopol after serving as Superintendent at the Benton School district in the southwest corner of Wisconsin where he served for the past six years. He has actually been working in education for twenty four years, as a teacher, dean of students, assistant principal & superintendent. He also has been a WIAA Advisory Council member, small school representative as well as past President of the Six Rivers Conference Superintendents. Luedtke will officially take over as Sevastopol Superintendent on July 1.