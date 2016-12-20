SBVC Announces Moo La La & Parade Winners

The Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center has announced the winners from the Christmas by the Bay holiday parade and the Moo-La-La give away. The give away winner is Erin Ballone of Algoma who receives $1,000 in Moo-La-La gift certificates to be spent at any of the 27 participating local businesses that helped sponsor the program. The visitor center also notes that there are still a few gift certificates from daily prize drawings that waiting for pickup at the center. If you received a phone call that you have won, stop at the office or call and it will be mailed to you.

The parade winners are: St. John Bosco Catholic School for the best non-profit entry and Selvick Marine Towing Corporation for the best business entry.

For information on the Christmas by the Bay event, or any other local festivities contact the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center at 36 South 3rd Avenue, or call 743-6246 or visit www.sturgeonbay.net