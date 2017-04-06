SBU Electronic Recycling Event a Big Success

Judging from the mountain of material that was recycled at Sturgeon Bay Utilities Wednesday, the event was highly successful. General Manager Jim Stawicki says quite a few customers took advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of a variety of electronic items…
Stawicki says everyone pitched in to make the experience as positive as possible…
Stawicki says we all need to do what we can to protect the planet. He says sponsoring a recycling event provides a means of disposing of items that are no longer useful in an environmentally safe manner, rather than on the side of the road or in a woods somewhere.