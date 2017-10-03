SBU Celebrates Public Power Week

Sturgeon Bay Utilities has joined its counterparts across the nation in celebrating public power week this week through Friday. During the meeting of the city council Tuesday, Sturgeon Bay Utilities General Manager Jim Stawicki talked about the benefits of being part of the public power network…

The public is invited to stop at the utilities office Thursday as part of its week-long open house. Enjoy refreshments and pick up an energy efficient gift. Customers can also enter for a chance to win a $25 bill credit on their utility account all week along. Stawicki also noted that a recycle event is planned for Wednesday, from 8AM to 2PM…