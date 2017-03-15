SBPD Searching for Missing Sturgeon Bay Teen

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is concerned about the whereabouts and safety of a local teenager, missing since Monday. Captain Dan Brinkman says 17-year old Louis Amelinckx of Sturgeon Bay told his mother early Monday that he was going for a walk…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N338.mp3

Captain Brinkman says two “persons of interest” have been questioned about the first leg of the teen’s journey…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N339.mp3

Over the past few days, investigators learned that the youth had been communicating with individuals on the web site Grindr for some time. The men were characterized as “a transient from Milwaukee” and a Green Bay resident with ties to the Milwaukee area. Captain Brinkman says concern was raised after conflicting text messages were sent to a city police officer…