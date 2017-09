The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is investigating the report of a stabbing early Friday morning at a downtown bar. Officers responded to the 911 call of an unruly customer shortly before 2:30AM. The 30-year old city man was gone, but police followed a trail of blood to a residence where they found him. He was taken to Door County Medical Center for treatment. We’re told a knife has been recovered. No word as to the circumstances that led to the stabbing incident.