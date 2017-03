Following a tradition going back close to 20 years, the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Sturgeon Bay will be held Saturday. The event begins at 11AM. Paige Funkhauser of the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center says there’s still time to sign up for the event…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N299.mp3

Funkhauser says the parade route will be similar to previous years…