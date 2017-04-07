Routine Maintenance Means Bridge Closures Next Week in Sturgeon Bay

Two bridges in Sturgeon Bay will be affected by routine maintenance next week. According to the Green Bay office of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the work will require full closure of the Bayview and Maple/Oregon Street Bridges. The annual inspections will also include some light spring maintenance. The DOT says the Bayview Bridge will be closed Tuesday, from 6AM to 3PM and the Maple/Oregon Street Bridge will close Wednesday, also from 6AM to 3PM. Motorists should note the traffic impacts and adjust their route accordingly.