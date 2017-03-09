Room Tax Dollars Fuel Marketing for Door County

The Door County Visitor Bureau is constantly working on ways to market Door County to the world. Michelle Rasmusson, the tourism agency’s Director of Marketing and Sales, says the ability to implement a marketing plan is directly related to the number of room tax dollars captured every year…
Rasmussen says getting the word out often comes down to finding new sources to tap into. She talks about one of them…
Rasmussen says the visitor bureau has also tapped into online video users by connecting with Hulu. She was joined by the visitor bureau’s InnLine and Publications Manager, Cathy Lynch and Laura Bradley, Marketing and Sales Manager, on the WDOR Talk Show Tuesday.