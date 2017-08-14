Retired Colonel Tim Lawrie Passes Away

A Door County business and community leader has died. Retired Colonel Thomas “Tim” Lawrie, 73 of Baileys Harbor, passed away Saturday morning at home of an apparent heart attack. Born in Berlin, Wisconsin in 1943, Lawrie was a 1961 graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School and received bachelors and masters degrees in economics and business administration from the UW/Milwaukee. He served two tours in Vietnam as an army airborne soldier and advisor to a Vietnamese airborne unit and was awarded the silver star for bravery and a purple heart for wounds sustained in combat. Lawrie retired after 26 years in the army. He later became a partner in an international power project development firm and was a military consultant for NBC, MSNBC and the Canadian Broadcast Company. More recently, he owned and operated the Simon Creek Winery.