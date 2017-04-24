Public Meeting for Roadwork Between Jacksonport & Baileys Harbor

The Door County Highway Department has scheduled a public involvement meeting for Wednesday, May 3rd at 5PM at the Jacksonport Town Hall. The meeting for residents in the towns of Jacksonport and Baileys Harbor will include a short presentation on the resurfacing project for County A, from County V to County E, a distance of about five miles. Discussion will focus on the roadway improvements and anticipated traffic control for the proposed project area. A presentation at 5:15PM will feature representatives from the consulting firm of Ayres and Associates. Informal discussions will follow the presentation, an opportunity for individual concerns regarding the project to be considered. All interested parties are invited to attend.