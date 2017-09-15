Public Invited to Review New Eagle Tower Concepts

The public will have an opportunity to review concepts for a new Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park at a public meeting Thursday, September 28th, from 5-7PM, at the Sturgeon Bay Library. The state park closed the tower in May of 2015 because of significant concerns over its structural integrity. The 70 foot observation tower was deconstructed in September of last year. Current plans are to rebuild a new structure to look as similar as possible to the previous tower, while complying with building codes, accessibility and taking into consideration new technologies. During the meeting, the public will be able to review and comment on different concepts for a new tower rather than any specific designs. Public comment will also be taken online beginning in late September or early October.