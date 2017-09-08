Prevent Suicide Awareness Walk Monday

Suicide knows no social, economic, religious or political boundaries. Everyone can be affected. There is no age discrimination. Suicide Prevention Week will be observed next week through Saturday. Cheryl Wilson of the Prevent Suicide Door County Nathan Wilson Coalition says the organization is working to reduce the number of suicides in Door County through prevention education, public awareness and overcoming stigma. Wilson says the second annual Prevent Suicide Awareness Walk will be held on Monday. She says the event, headquartered at Martin Park in Sturgeon Bay, begins at 5PM…

Wilson says to promote awareness of the impact of suicide locally, it’s important to keep the lines of communication open…

The suicide prevention organization practices a program called QPR or Question, Persuade, Refer. Similar to CPR, which can be learned by anyone, QPR is a tool for detecting signs of suicidal behavior.

