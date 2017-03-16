Portion of 14th Avenue Closed Next Week in Sturgeon Bay

A portion of north 14th Avenue in front of the former highway department shop in Sturgeon Bay will be closed to through traffic next week due to the installation of new sanitary and water services. City Engineer Chad Shefchik says the contractor working at the site of the soon-to-be senior center and ambulance headquarters is planning to start Monday morning and is hoping to finish by the end of the week. Motorists are asked to detour around the area during the construction period by using Georgia Street and Egg Harbor Road to access north 12th Avenue.