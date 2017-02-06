Passenger Killed in Snowmobile Accident Saturday in Casco

According to information from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, an accident involving a snowmobile Saturday night has taken the life of the passenger of the snowmobile. The accident took place on private property off of Pheasant Road in the Town of Casco. The report says the driver of the snowmobile turned abruptly and the passenger fell off and struck a fixed object. Initial reports said the passenger was a 37 year old Casco woman and the driver was a 34 year old man from Luxemburg. The passenger was transported from the scene by the Eagle III rescue helicopter to a Green Bay medical facility with substantial injuries and died as a result of those injuries Monday. The accident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, and the name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Luxemburg Rescue and Casco, Lincoln and Red River First Responders responded to the scene.