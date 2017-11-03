Parade Entries Wanted for Christmas By The Bay

The Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center is looking for individuals and organizations interested in participating in the 2017 Christmas By The Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 18th. The parade lineup is at 9:15AM at Sawyer Park. From there, parade units will check in with the parade coordinator in order to be directed to their designated spot. Once underway at 10AM, the parade will leave Sawyer Park by way of Oak Street, travel down Madison Avenue before crossing the Maple/Oregon Street Bridge to 3rd Avenue. From there, the parade travels down 3rd Avenue to the intersection with Jefferson Street before coming to a stop. Interested parties are asked to email or call the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center at vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 1-920-743-6246. A parade form can also be filled out and returned to the visitor center offices at 36 South 3rd Avenue. There is no cost to participate in the Christmas By The Bay Holiday Parade which is open to all ages. Registration closes on Thursday, November 16th.