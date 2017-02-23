NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service In Green Bay has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, which will be in effect from 12AM Friday until 6AM Saturday, for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Snow will develop between 12AM – 3AM Friday, and continue through Friday night. The snow may be mixed with sleet and freezing rain at times, especially Friday and early Friday evening.

A total snow accumulation of 4 – 7 inches is expected. Freezing drizzle could result in some minor icing as well.

Hazardous travel is expected, especially for the Friday morning commute.