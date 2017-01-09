NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, which will be in effect from 6PM Monday until 3PM Tuesday, for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Snow will develop late Monday afternoon, tracking northeast and becoming heavy at times Monday night. The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain at times on Tuesday or may even changeover to all rain across east central Wisconsin.

3 – 6 inches of snow is expected Monday night and Tuesday, with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible on Tuesday, mainly along and south of Highway 29.

Snow covered and slippery roads are expected Monday night, with snow covered or icy roads possible on Tuesday.