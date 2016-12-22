NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, which will be in effect from 12PM Friday until 12AM Saturday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Brown, Oconto and Southern Marinette.

The snow will begin to accumulate by early Friday afternoon and continue into Friday evening. Some freezing drizzle is also possible late in the evening.

Around 3 inches of snow is expected.

Roads and highways will become snow covered and slippery, especially during Friday afternoon and Friday evening.