NWS Issues High Wind Watch



The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a HIGH WIND WATCH, which will be in effect from 6AM Tuesday until 12AM Wednesday, for Door County.

Strong northwest winds will develop late Monday night and continue through Tuesday.

Sustained winds of 20 – 40 mph are expected. A few gusts to 60 mph are possible, mainly along the shore of the bay.

Wind gusts will likely result in power outages. Driving high profile vehicles will also be difficult. Unsecured outdoor objects such as garbage cans and lawn furniture may be blown around.