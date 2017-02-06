NWS Issues Freezing Rain Advisory

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY, which will be in effect from 9PM Monday until 6PM Tuesday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Brown, Oconto and Marinette.

Expect freezing drizzle and freezing rain to develop late Monday evening and continue throughout the day on Tuesday.

Total ice accumulations of 0.10 to 0.15 inch are expected at most locations.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.