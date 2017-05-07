NWS Issues Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a FREEZE WARNING, which will be in effect from 12AM Monday until 8AM Monday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Brown, Sourthern Oconto and Southern Marinette.

Colder temperatures are expected Sunday night ranging from 26 to 33 degrees. Temperatures this cold will produce a more widespread hard freeze, especially for inland areas. The lighter winds may also produce frost.

If left unprotected, cold-sensitive plants and crops may be damaged or killed.