NWS Issues Dense Fog, Wind Advisories

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY, which is in effect until 3AM Tuesday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.

Dense fog will reduce the visibility to well under 1/4 mile at times near Lake Michigan Monday night.

The fog will pose a significant hazard to motorists. Always reduce your speed and use low-beam headlights when driving in foggy conditions.

The National Weather Service In Green Bay has also issued a WIND ADVISORY, which will be in effect from 8AM until 6PM Tuesday, for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Expect southwest winds of 20 – 30 mph, with some gusts in excess of 45 mph.

Minor tree and power line damage is possible. Driving may become difficult, especially high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects, such as garbage cans, may be blown around easily.