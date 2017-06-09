NWS Issues Beach Hazards Statement

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT, which will be in effect from 11AM Saturday until 10PM Saturday, for the Lake Michigan shore of Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc counties.

Strong south winds will bring waves of 5 – 8 feet to the Lake Michigan shore of Northeast Wisconsin, resulting in dangerous swimming conditions.

Beaches of Door County affected are Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches, and Whitefish Dunes Beach.

Beaches of Kewaunee County affected are Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach.

Beaches of Manitowoc County affected are Point Beach, Neshotah Beach, and Red Arrow Beach.