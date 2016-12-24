Northern Door Rotary and Scandia Help Needy in Madagascar

Earlier this month several members of the Northern Door Rotary Club loaded a truck full of electric beds to be shipped from Good Samaritan Society Scandia Village in Sister Bay to needy people in Madagascar. Scandia Administrator Michele Notz reached out to the Rotary group as a possible solution to what to do with the 50 beds that had recently been replaced. She wanted to make sure they would go somewhere and be used by people in need. Club President Stan Whiteman responded and the search was on. After speaking with others in the community it was learned that the African country could use them, now it was “how to get them there?” After further research they discovered the items could be loaded on a truck and taken to Ohio where the Rotary district was shipping items on a cargo ship to Madagascar where the local Rotary club will deliver them to a hospital in the capital city of Antananarivo. The beds are expected to be delivered in May of 2017.

Rotary club of Door County North is a local club of Rotary International, with meetings weekly. For more information, call 920-4321-2897 or visit www.doorcountynorthrotaryclub.com