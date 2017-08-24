Northern Door Road Work Begins September 5th

The recent approval of a $4.8 million road project on Highway 57 in northern Door County has set in motion the process that will lead to the commencement of work on Tuesday, September 5th. The eight mile stretch of 57 from Baileys Harbor to Sister Bay is expected to be completed in June of 2018 and includes a stoppage of work from November to May. Highway 57 will be closed and detoured beginning September 5th and will reopen prior to October 13th for the Fall Fest weekend. All other work will be completed under open roadway conditions using flagging operations. Northeast Asphalt of Greeenville, Wisconsin is the prime contractor. Project improvements include…

-Milling & resurfacing Highway 57 from the south County Q intersection to Canterbury Lane…

-Replacement of culvert pipes within the project limits…

-Replacement of the box culvert between Ahrens & Meadow Road with a bridge near Mud Lake…

-Minor grading, new signage and new pavement marking.

For detailed information on the highway 57 project check out projects.511wi.gov/wis57/