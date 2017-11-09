Nominations for SD Athletic Hall of Fame Due Next Week

The Southern Door Athletic Booster Club is looking for nominations to its athletic hall of fame. The induction class of 2018 will be made up of former athletes and coaches who are eligible when nominated by friends, family or community members. The hall of fame was established by the Southern Door Booster Club in 2003. It was created to establish pride, preserve tradition and honor former student athletes and coaches who have distinguished themselves in the field of athletics through their performance and representation of Southern Door High School. Plaques honoring all inductees are on display in the lobby outside of the Eagle Gymnasium. Nomination forms, rules and eligibility are available at sdboosters.com. Nominations are due by Wednesday, November 15th.