New Library & Community Center Approved in Egg Harbor

Posted on January 13, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

A construction project intended to build a five million dollar library community center has been approved by the Egg Harbor Village Board. The Boldt Company of Appleton was selected as contractor. The building will house a historical center, business center, children’s space, makers’ space, a great hall, and a second story wrap around porch with views of Green Bay. The design also allows for the building to to remain open while the library is closed. Transparent roll-down screens will protect the library collection while leaving large community space available to the public. It was noted that nearly $4.3 million of the estimated six million dollar cost came from private contributions. Next steps include moving an existing building on the site to a new location with site work to occur in late February. Completion of the building is slated for the fall of this year.
