Multi-Million Dollar Makeover of Old Highway Shop Underway

Work on the multi-million dollar makeover for the former Door County highway shop in Sturgeon Bay is about to commence. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says effort to retrofit the building on north 14th Avenue to house emergency services and the senior resource center programming is moving forward…

Pabich says the evidence of progress at the site won’t be obvious for a month or so because work crews will be inside the building…