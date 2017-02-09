More Fish Sticks Coming to Kangaroo Lake

Kangaroo Lake, in the Baileys Harbor area, will get a steady diet of fish sticks Saturday. “Fish sticks” are mid-sized trees that have been harvested elsewhere, transported to a lake and placed in the near shore, shallow water where they are anchored to the shoreline. Research has shown that when logs and trees are absent in the water at the shoreline, the number and size of fish decline, songbirds disappear, frogs and turtles are all but eliminated, and healthy aquatic plants are reduced significantly. The “fish sticks” program is a cooperative effort of the Kangaroo Lake Association, the Nature Conservancy, and the DNR.