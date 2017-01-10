Monday Evening Fire in Sturgeon Bay Causes Significant Damage

While the structure remains intact, a home sustained significant damage in a fire Monday evening in Sturgeon Bay. Eight units and 23 firefighters were sent to the home on Rhode Island street at 7:31PM after a 911 report indicated flames could be seen coming out of the small structure there. Fire crews used about 2,000 gallons of water to knock down the blaze, but there was extensive damage to the kitchen and living areas. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate is available. Sturgeon Bay fire crews cleared the scene at about 10PM Monday.