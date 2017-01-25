Michigan Street Bridge Reopens Thursday

The Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay is set to reopen Thursday afternoon. The department of Transportation says repairing the nine damaged beams from an incident last April cost $200,000. The driver of the semi towing the backhoe that struck and damaged the bridge is responsible for all of the costs of the repair. The beams were cut out from the bridge structure and new beams were bolted into place. The DOT used 3 dimensional LiDAR imaging to create beams that exactly replicate the damaged beams. The bridge repairs began on January 3rd.