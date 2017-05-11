Michigan Street Bridge Closures This Week

The Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay will be closed for parts of three days this week. The Department of Transportation says the daily closures, from 7AM TO 4PM, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday(5/15 – 5/17) are needed for washing, an annual inspection and touch-up painting associated with repair work completed over the winter. Motorists are directed to use the Maple/Oregon Street Bridge while the Michigan Street Bridge is closed. The touch-up painting is weather dependent and subject to change.