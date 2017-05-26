Memorial Car Show This Weekend in Sister Bay

The “Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show” brings multiple examples of the best the American automotive industry has to offer to the Country Walk Shops in Sister Bay Sunday. Categories include antiques, classics, muscle cars, rat-rods, bikes and trucks. The show runs from 10AM until 4PM. Those entering cars or cycles pay $5, spectators are admitted at no cost and awards will be handed out at 3PM. There’s also music from noon until 5PM, food and beverages on sale by the Sister Bay Lions Club, and parking provided by the Door County Humane Society. The “Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show” is Sunday, from 10AM until 4PM, at the Country Walk Shops in Sister Bay.

For more information go to www.cometosisterbay.com