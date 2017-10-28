Marine Travelift Honored for Work With Boys & Girls Club

Marine Travelift and its affiliates was awarded the 2017 Manufacturing Innovation Award of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance Wednesday in Green Bay. The firm based in Sturgeon Bay was recognized for creating an award-winning, hands-on, six week STEM course for students at the Door County Boys and Girls Club. Beginning in January, professionals from Marine Travelift, Shuttlelift and Exactech spent nearly 50 hours planning curriculum for a uniquely tailored science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) course for fourth and fifth grade students at the Boys and Girls Club facility in Sturgeon Bay. Julie Davis, Executive Director of the club, praised the local manufacturer for developing the program and recognizing a need to partner with young people at an early age. Davis also said the club plans to partner with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding this year on a student drafting program. The Door County Economic Development Corporation nominated Marine Travelift and its affiliates for the award handed out at the 6th annual Excellence in Manufacturing and K-12 Partnership Awards Dinner.