Many Options Being Considered to Overhaul Street Replacement Program

In an effort to get a better handle on the best way to upgrade streets in the City of Sturgeon Bay, the city council has asked staff to come up with a plan to pick up the pace of the long-range street replacement program. City Administrator Josh VanLieshout says, at the current rate of replacement, asphalt streets in the city are taking double the time suggested…

VanLieshout says an important component is attempting to determine how to pay for the level of work that’s needed…

All residents of the city are being asked to weigh in on the information-gathering effort, according to VanLieshout…