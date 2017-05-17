Mail Carrier Food Drive Collects 26,000 Pounds of Food in Door County

The results are in and this year’s Door County mail carrier food drive has been proclaimed a huge success. Darrel Lecloux said the carriers collected about 13 tons of food for the less fortunate. This was the 25th annual event, called “Stamp Out Hunger,” and was held across the nation this past Saturday. Sturgeon Bay mail carriers collected more than 16,000 pounds of food to stock the shelves of Feed My People and Lakeshore CAP in Sturgeon Bay while carriers from Brussels and Forestville delivered 1,400 pounds to Holy Name of Mary in Maplewood. Northern door carriers were able to bring 8,000 pounds to the Door of Life in Sister Bay and Care 24/7 Pantry at Stella Maris Parish in Fish Creek. The northernmost carriers covered Washington Island and brought 600 pounds to the Island Food Pantry, which brings the total for Door County to 26,000 pounds, or about the same as last year. On behalf of all the carriers and food banks, Lecloux thanked the customers and volunteers all over Door County who made the drive such a huge success.